$14,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Mazda CX-5
GX
2014 Mazda CX-5
GX
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,178KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2BE2E0393626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,178 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda GX model! CARFAX CLEAN! Cruise control,power windows, power locks, traction control, front wheel drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malfara's Automotive
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY 71,919 KM SOLD
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman 217,587 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2012 Acura MDX 118,252 KM SOLD
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malfara's Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-255-XXXX(click to show)
416-255-5200
Alternate NumbersCell: 416-930-1254
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Malfara's Automotive
Office :416-255-5200
2014 Mazda CX-5