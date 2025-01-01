Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2014 Mazda GX model! CARFAX CLEAN! Cruise control,power windows, power locks, traction control, front wheel drive!</p>

2014 Mazda CX-5

133,178 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda CX-5

GX

Watch This Vehicle
13113563

2014 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

  1. 1761583602279
  2. 1761583602787
  3. 1761583603234
  4. 1761583603728
  5. 1761583604251
  6. 1761583604658
  7. 1761583605081
  8. 1761583605527
  9. 1761583605972
  10. 1761583606424
  11. 1761583606841
  12. 1761583607241
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,178KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2BE2E0393626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,178 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda GX model! CARFAX CLEAN! Cruise control,power windows, power locks, traction control, front wheel drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malfara's Automotive

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY 71,919 KM SOLD
Used 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman 217,587 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura MDX for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Acura MDX 118,252 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Malfara's Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

416-255-5200

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 416-930-1254
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2014 Mazda CX-5