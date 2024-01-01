Menu
<p>Check out this gorgeous Impreza Limited that just arrived at our store on trade from a new Subaru store.  This is a 1 Owner No accidents car thats been exceptionally well cared for and it show in how it runs and drives.  This one comes well equipped with the Limited package giving you leather heated seats, navigation, backup and so much more.  Originally from British Columbia means non of the usual Ontario rust.  If youre looking for a fun to drive practical hatch that has all the room you need for your adventure gear then make sure to check out this one.  Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.</p>

2014 Subaru Impreza

195,670 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Impreza

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / LIMITED / DEALER SERVICED

2014 Subaru Impreza

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / LIMITED / DEALER SERVICED

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,670KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GPAK60EH309810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gorgeous Impreza Limited that just arrived at our store on trade from a new Subaru store.  This is a 1 Owner No accidents car that's been exceptionally well cared for and it show in how it runs and drives.  This one comes well equipped with the Limited package giving you leather heated seats, navigation, backup and so much more.  Originally from British Columbia means non of the usual Ontario rust.  If you're looking for a fun to drive practical hatch that has all the room you need for your adventure gear then make sure to check out this one.  Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
2014 Subaru Impreza