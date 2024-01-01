Menu
Looking for a spacious and fuel-efficient wagon thats perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon TDI, available now at 1st Auto Group. This well-maintained grey beauty boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine paired with a responsive manual transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its spacious interior, folding rear seats, and a plethora of features, this Golf Wagon offers both practicality and comfort.

Get ready to experience the ultimate in German engineering with this well-equipped Volkswagen. Enjoy features like heated mirrors, keyless entry, power windows, premium sound system, and a tilt steering wheel, all designed to enhance your driving experience. With its front-wheel drive system and winter tires, this Golf Wagon provides confident handling in all weather conditions. Though it has 293,035km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is still ready for many more miles of reliable transportation.

Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon TDI:

Fuel-Efficient Diesel Engine: Experience impressive fuel economy with the powerful and efficient 2.0L turbo diesel engine, perfect for saving money on your commutes.
Spacious Interior: The Golf Wagons well-designed interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and adventurers.
Manual Transmission: Enjoy the thrill of a responsive manual transmission that puts you in complete control of your driving experience.
Winter Tires: Conquer the Canadian winters with confidence thanks to the included winter tires.
Comprehensive Feature Set: Enjoy the convenience and comfort of a long list of standard features, including heated mirrors, keyless entry, premium sound system, and more.

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
293,035KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWML7AJ4EM611269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 293,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

