$5,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
4dr TDI Man
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
4dr TDI Man
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 293,035 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and fuel-efficient wagon that's perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon TDI, available now at 1st Auto Group. This well-maintained grey beauty boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine paired with a responsive manual transmission, making it a joy to drive. With its spacious interior, folding rear seats, and a plethora of features, this Golf Wagon offers both practicality and comfort.
Get ready to experience the ultimate in German engineering with this well-equipped Volkswagen. Enjoy features like heated mirrors, keyless entry, power windows, premium sound system, and a tilt steering wheel, all designed to enhance your driving experience. With its front-wheel drive system and winter tires, this Golf Wagon provides confident handling in all weather conditions. Though it has 293,035km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is still ready for many more miles of reliable transportation.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon TDI:
- Fuel-Efficient Diesel Engine: Experience impressive fuel economy with the powerful and efficient 2.0L turbo diesel engine, perfect for saving money on your commutes.
- Spacious Interior: The Golf Wagon's well-designed interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and adventurers.
- Manual Transmission: Enjoy the thrill of a responsive manual transmission that puts you in complete control of your driving experience.
- Winter Tires: Conquer the Canadian winters with confidence thanks to the included winter tires.
- Comprehensive Feature Set: Enjoy the convenience and comfort of a long list of standard features, including heated mirrors, keyless entry, premium sound system, and more.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)