Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2015 Acura TLX 4 Dr Auto Sedan Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Rear View Camra Navigaction Certified</div><div>Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PMSunday: By Appointment Only</div>

2015 Acura TLX

160,440 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Acura TLX

Fwd Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Acura TLX

Fwd Tech

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

  1. 11254202
  2. 11254202
  3. 11254202
  4. 11254202
  5. 11254202
  6. 11254202
  7. 11254202
  8. 11254202
  9. 11254202
  10. 11254202
  11. 11254202
  12. 11254202
  13. 11254202
  14. 11254202
  15. 11254202
  16. 11254202
  17. 11254202
  18. 11254202
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
160,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UUB1F54FA802334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100763
  • Mileage 160,440 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Acura TLX 4 Dr Auto Sedan Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Rear View Camra Navigaction CertifiedCheck our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PMSunday: By Appointment Only

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer CVT ES FWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer CVT ES FWD 99,022 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 156,343 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Frontier 4WD Crew Cab Long Bed V6 Automatic SL4WD Crew Cab Long Bed V6 Automatic SL for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Nissan Frontier 4WD Crew Cab Long Bed V6 Automatic SL4WD Crew Cab Long Bed V6 Automatic SL 109,979 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-3737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
2015 Acura TLX