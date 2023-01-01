$18,888+ tax & licensing
416-749-7979
2015 Audi Q5
1 OWNER / 3.0T / TECHNIK / STUNNING COMBO / LOADED
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,888
- Listing ID: 9570322
- Stock #: PT0740
- VIN: WA1LGCFP9FA101372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,952 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW, look at this gorgeous Audi Q5 3.0T that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local 1 Owner suv in immaculate shape and shows the care the previous owners showed it throughout. It comes loaded with the Technik package mated to the right 3.0T engine and a super rare colour combo. If you're in the market for a classy, stylish suv with performance to match then make sure to check out this gorgeous Q5. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
