2015 Hyundai Genesis
5.0 ULTIMATE / CLASSY COMBO / EXECUTIVE SALOON
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8514686
- Stock #: PT0590
- VIN: KMHGN4JF5FU048164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 235,085 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!! Theres just no other word that can describle this car but WOW! This absolutely stunning Genesis Ultimate just arrived at our store and everyone here has been nothing but impressed with the looks, feel, comfort and performance of this rare beast. Lets just say when Hyundai set out to do what the Germans do but be realiable and 1/3rd the price, well they hit the nail on the head with this car. This one in particular is a local Ontario car with only 2 previous owners who clearly took care of this stunner. It looks and drives as good as it did when it left the showroom floor, infact it looks better than many newer cars. If you're looking for an executive car thats loaded with every options, head turner an best of all leaves so much extra cash in your pocket then come take a look at this gorgeous car. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited Superior Warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
