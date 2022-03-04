Menu
2015 Hyundai Genesis

235,085 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

5.0 ULTIMATE / CLASSY COMBO / EXECUTIVE SALOON

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

235,085KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8514686
  • Stock #: PT0590
  • VIN: KMHGN4JF5FU048164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,085 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Theres just no other word that can describle this car but WOW! This absolutely stunning Genesis Ultimate just arrived at our store and everyone here has been nothing but impressed with the looks, feel, comfort and performance of this rare beast. Lets just say when Hyundai set out to do what the Germans do but be realiable and 1/3rd the price, well they hit the nail on the head with this car. This one in particular is a local Ontario car with only 2 previous owners who clearly took care of this stunner. It looks and drives as good as it did when it left the showroom floor, infact it looks better than many newer cars. If you're looking for an executive car thats loaded with every options, head turner an best of all leaves so much extra cash in your pocket then come take a look at this gorgeous car. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited Superior Warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

 

NO TEST PILOTS OUT OF RESPECT FOR THE NEXT OWNER.

Vehicle Features

ULTIMATE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

