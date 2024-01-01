Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NONSMOKER. FULL MAINTENANCE RECORDS. Top of the line, every fact. option. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Escape SE Sport 4WD, w/Navi, 121k $13990    </p><p>Over 20 SUVs avail. </p>

2016 Ford Escape

165,535 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1715019082
  2. 1715019082
  3. 1715019082
  4. 1715019081
  5. 1715019082
  6. 1715019081
  7. 1715019081
  8. 1715019080
  9. 1715019081
  10. 1715019081
  11. 1715019081
  12. 1715019082
  13. 1715019081
  14. 1715019081
  15. 1715019080
  16. 1715019081
  17. 1715019082
  18. 1715019082
  19. 1715019082
  20. 1715019081
  21. 1715019081
  22. 1715019082
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
165,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0J94GUB76679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,535 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NONSMOKER. FULL MAINTENANCE RECORDS. Top of the line, every fact. option. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2017 Escape SE Sport 4WD, w/Navi, 121k $13990    

Over 20 SUV's avail. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr HSE GT Limited Edition w/Dual DVD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr HSE GT Limited Edition w/Dual DVD 155,505 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Overland for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Overland 240,985 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4X4 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E 4X4 91,791 KM $25,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape