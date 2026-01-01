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<p>FINANCE FROM 7.99%  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, heated seats, keyless entry. No issues, runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS, GPS/Android/P-Moon, 142k $6990    ///    2013 Ford Focus TITANIUM, only 137k $6500    </p>

2016 Kia Forte5

175,182 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Forte5

LX+

Watch This Vehicle
14232749

2016 Kia Forte5

LX+

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
175,182KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFK5A83G5638582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,182 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.99%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, heated seats, keyless entry. No issues, runs excellent. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS, GPS/Android/P-Moon, 142k $6990    ///    2013 Ford Focus TITANIUM, only 137k $6500    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
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$6,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Kia Forte5