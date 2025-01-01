Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, p/seats, tinted windows, 2 key/fobs. Runs strong. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Infinity Q50 3.0t, 132k $15500   </p>

2017 Ford Mustang

171,713 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Mustang

V6

Watch This Vehicle
13165217

2017 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1762798812
  2. 1762798812
  3. 1762798813
  4. 1762798813
  5. 1762798812
  6. 1762798813
  7. 1762798812
  8. 1762798813
  9. 1762798812
  10. 1762798813
  11. 1762798812
  12. 1762798813
  13. 1762798812
  14. 1762798813
  15. 1762798812
  16. 1762798812
  17. 1762798810
  18. 1762798812
  19. 1762798813
  20. 1762798813
  21. 1762798813
  22. 1762798813
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,713KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fa6p8am1h5285206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 171,713 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, p/seats, tinted windows, 2 key/fobs. Runs strong. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Infinity Q50 3.0t, 132k $15500   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4dr Sdn E 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4dr Sdn E 250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 181,125 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser 241,430 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 211,415 KM $12,600 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Ford Mustang