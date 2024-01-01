$34,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
RWD 2500 V6 170" EXT
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
RWD 2500 V6 170" EXT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$34,800
+ taxes & licensing
176,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN wd3be8cd5hp542442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # pdc012
- Mileage 176,025 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LEASE TO OWN, FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Extended, high roof, 3.0L, Backup Cam, cold a/c, Bluetooth, 3 passenger. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Sprinter 3500 Standard Roof 144", 228k $31500
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Standard Roof 144" 228,000 KM $31,500 + tax & lic
2010 Volvo XC90 AWD 5dr I6 Luxury 185,680 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr 2LT Backup Cam 166,755 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter