FINANCE, LEASE TO OWN FROM 8.9%   

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, remote start. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2018 Sprinter 2500 High Roof, V6 3 pass. 173k $35500

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 3500 V6 170" EXT

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 3500 V6 170" EXT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BF4CD3HP414321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # pdc024
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

FINANCE, LEASE TO OWN FROM 8.9%   

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, remote start. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2018 Sprinter 2500 High Roof, V6 3 pass. 173k $35500      

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter