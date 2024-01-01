$31,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
RWD 3500 V6 170" EXT
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
RWD 3500 V6 170" EXT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$31,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WD3BF4CD3HP414321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # pdc024
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
FINANCE, LEASE TO OWN FROM 8.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, remote start. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 Sprinter 2500 High Roof, V6 3 pass. 173k $35500
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2015 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 156,600 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 AWD 4dr 28i Navi/Backup Cam 107,079 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 190,440 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter