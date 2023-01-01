$29,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Porsche Macan
1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / RARE COMBO / LOCAL SUV
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9570349
- Stock #: PT0751
- VIN: WP1AA2A55HLB03642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PALLADIUM
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,276 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW WOW WOW!! There's no other words that can describle this stunning Macan, pictures dont do it justice. This beauty is a local 1 Owner No Accidents Porsche thats been babied since day 1 and it shows. This one comes loaded with all the right packages and also comes in the rare Palladium Metallic with Espresso Leather/Suede interior. If you're looking for a stylish, well equipped performance suv that makes a statement where ever you go then this is the one for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
