2017 Porsche Macan

184,276 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / RARE COMBO / LOCAL SUV

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

184,276KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9570349
  • Stock #: PT0751
  • VIN: WP1AA2A55HLB03642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PALLADIUM
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,276 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW!! There's no other words that can describle this stunning Macan, pictures dont do it justice.  This beauty is a local 1 Owner No Accidents Porsche thats been babied since day 1 and it shows.  This one comes loaded with all the right packages and also comes in the rare Palladium Metallic with Espresso Leather/Suede interior. If you're looking for a stylish, well equipped performance suv that makes a statement where ever you go then this is the one for you. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

