$31,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
3500 Standard Roof 144"
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$31,500
+ taxes & licensing
228,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BF0CD6JP595235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 228,165 KM
Vehicle Description
LEASE TO OWN, FINANCE from 8.9%
Cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, power optons, keyless entry. Equiped with air compressor & shelvings. ZERO RUST. Runs great. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Sprinter 2500 V6 170" EXT, 176k $34800
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Email 1st Auto Group
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter