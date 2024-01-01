Menu
<p> LEASE TO OWN, FINANCE from 8.9%  </p><p>Cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, power optons, keyless entry. Equiped with air compressor & shelvings. ZERO RUST. Runs great. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Sprinter 2500 V6 170 EXT, 176k $34800</p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

228,165 KM

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 Standard Roof 144"

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 Standard Roof 144"

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

228,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BF0CD6JP595235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 228,165 KM

Vehicle Description

 LEASE TO OWN, FINANCE from 8.9%  

Cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, power optons, keyless entry. Equiped with air compressor & shelvings. ZERO RUST. Runs great. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Sprinter 2500 V6 170" EXT, 176k $34800

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter