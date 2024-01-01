2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, keyless. Zero rust, smokers car. Super economical & spacious. Drives excellent. Price includes $1000 safety service (new all season tires & brakes all around) Winter tires incl. CERTIFIED.      </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Ford Escape Sport 4WD, 121k w/Navi $14500    </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

170,207 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
ES AWC

ES AWC

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

170,207KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A35JZ611146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,207 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, keyless. Zero rust, smokers car. Super economical & spacious. Drives excellent. Price includes $1000 safety service (new all season tires & brakes all around) Winter tires incl. CERTIFIED.      

Also avail. 2017 Ford Escape Sport 4WD, 121k w/Navi $14500    

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

