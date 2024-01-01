$11,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWC
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWC
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,207 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, keyless. Zero rust, smokers car. Super economical & spacious. Drives excellent. Price includes $1000 safety service (new all season tires & brakes all around) Winter tires incl. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Ford Escape Sport 4WD, 121k w/Navi $14500
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)