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<p>FINANCE, OR LEASE TO OWN FROM 6.99%   </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINTENANCE RECORDS. TOP MECHANICAL COND.  Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Car/sensors, cruise, tow hitch, running boards. New tires, brakes, water pump, $2000 safety service. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5 ST, 264k $10800    ///    2016 Ram 1500 4WD CREW CAB 149 ST DUEL FUEL, 278k $10800 </p>

2018 RAM 2500

174,843 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 2500

ST 4x2 Crew Cab 8' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14494564

2018 RAM 2500

ST 4x2 Crew Cab 8' Box

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
174,843KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6TR4HT8JG281450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # pdc016
  • Mileage 174,843 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE, OR LEASE TO OWN FROM 6.99%   

NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINTENANCE RECORDS. TOP MECHANICAL COND.  Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Car/sensors, cruise, tow hitch, running boards. New tires, brakes, water pump, $2000 safety service. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST, 264k $10800    ///    2016 Ram 1500 4WD CREW CAB 149" ST DUEL FUEL, 278k $10800 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2017 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5
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Used 2016 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 149 for sale in Etobicoke, ON"/>
2016 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 149" ST > 278,323 KM $10,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/2FL 2 sets rims/tires for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/2FL 2 sets rims/tires 146,917 KM $12,800 + tax & lic

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
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$17,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 RAM 2500