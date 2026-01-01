$17,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
ST 4x2 Crew Cab 8' Box
2018 RAM 2500
ST 4x2 Crew Cab 8' Box
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # pdc016
- Mileage 174,843 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE, OR LEASE TO OWN FROM 6.99%
NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINTENANCE RECORDS. TOP MECHANICAL COND. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Car/sensors, cruise, tow hitch, running boards. New tires, brakes, water pump, $2000 safety service. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST, 264k $10800 /// 2016 Ram 1500 4WD CREW CAB 149" ST DUEL FUEL, 278k $10800
Vehicle Features
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Safety
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416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
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416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)