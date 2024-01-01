Menu
This Mustang is Fords iconic V8 muscle car, extensively equipped with tech and features! Optioned in black on black 19 wheels with Brembo brakes, this Performance Pack Mustang GT puts down 460 horsepower to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission! Features further include keyless entry with push-button start, heated/cooled front seats, heated steering, ambient interior lighting, a configurable digital gauge display, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth connectivity, and adjustable engine/steering modes!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

2020 Ford Mustang

37,975 KM

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
GT Premium

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF8L5142355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 19079
  • Mileage 37,975 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mustang is Fords iconic V8 muscle car, extensively equipped with tech and features! Optioned in black on black 19 wheels with Brembo brakes, this Performance Pack Mustang GT puts down 460 horsepower to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission! Features further include keyless entry with push-button start, heated/cooled front seats, heated steering, ambient interior lighting, a configurable digital gauge display, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth connectivity, and adjustable engine/steering modes!



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

