$44,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
2020 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
World Fine Cars
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
416-203-7010
Certified
$44,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 19079
- Mileage 37,975 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mustang is Fords iconic V8 muscle car, extensively equipped with tech and features! Optioned in black on black 19 wheels with Brembo brakes, this Performance Pack Mustang GT puts down 460 horsepower to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission! Features further include keyless entry with push-button start, heated/cooled front seats, heated steering, ambient interior lighting, a configurable digital gauge display, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth connectivity, and adjustable engine/steering modes!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From World Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email World Fine Cars
World Fine Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-203-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-203-7010