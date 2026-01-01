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<p>Introducing the elegant 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD in a stunning shade of gray. This SUV offers exceptional handling and performance with its all-wheel drive system. </p><p>Step into a world of luxury with the Mustang Mach-E's refined interior, featuring high-quality Heated Front Seats and a leatherette door trim insert. A sunroof/moonroof enhances the driving experience, adding a touch of openness and style to your journey. The exterior of this vehicle is further complemented by sleek alloy wheels, giving the Mustang an advanced and modern aesthetic. </p><p>This vehicle is packed with cutting-edge technology and features. It boasts a comprehensive navigation system, smart device integration, and a responsive touch screen interface, designed to make every ride enjoyable and effortless. Safety is paramount with this vehicle, offering features like a backup camera, lane assist, and parking sensors to ensure peace of mind on every drive. The adaptive cruise control and brake assist provide added driving assistance, tailored for convenience and security. </p><p>The Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD is perfect for those who seek performance without compromising on style and technology. Contact Summit Ford today for more details and arrange a test drive to experience this remarkable vehicle for yourself. </p>

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Details Description Features

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2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium

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14401147

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK3SU6NMA07818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Introducing the elegant 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD in a stunning shade of gray. This SUV offers exceptional handling and performance with its all-wheel drive system.

Step into a world of luxury with the Mustang Mach-E's refined interior, featuring high-quality Heated Front Seats and a leatherette door trim insert. A sunroof/moonroof enhances the driving experience, adding a touch of openness and style to your journey. The exterior of this vehicle is further complemented by sleek alloy wheels, giving the Mustang an advanced and modern aesthetic.

This vehicle is packed with cutting-edge technology and features. It boasts a comprehensive navigation system, smart device integration, and a responsive touch screen interface, designed to make every ride enjoyable and effortless. Safety is paramount with this vehicle, offering features like a backup camera, lane assist, and parking sensors to ensure peace of mind on every drive. The adaptive cruise control and brake assist provide added driving assistance, tailored for convenience and security.

The Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD is perfect for those who seek performance without compromising on style and technology. Contact Summit Ford today for more details and arrange a test drive to experience this remarkable vehicle for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E