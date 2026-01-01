$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Introducing the elegant 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD in a stunning shade of gray. This SUV offers exceptional handling and performance with its all-wheel drive system.
Step into a world of luxury with the Mustang Mach-E's refined interior, featuring high-quality Heated Front Seats and a leatherette door trim insert. A sunroof/moonroof enhances the driving experience, adding a touch of openness and style to your journey. The exterior of this vehicle is further complemented by sleek alloy wheels, giving the Mustang an advanced and modern aesthetic.
This vehicle is packed with cutting-edge technology and features. It boasts a comprehensive navigation system, smart device integration, and a responsive touch screen interface, designed to make every ride enjoyable and effortless. Safety is paramount with this vehicle, offering features like a backup camera, lane assist, and parking sensors to ensure peace of mind on every drive. The adaptive cruise control and brake assist provide added driving assistance, tailored for convenience and security.
The Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD is perfect for those who seek performance without compromising on style and technology. Contact Summit Ford today for more details and arrange a test drive to experience this remarkable vehicle for yourself.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Ford
Email Summit Ford
Summit Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-741-6221