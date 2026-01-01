$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2024 BMW X6
xDrive40i
2024 BMW X6
xDrive40i
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
59,605KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UX33EX06R9T53941
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P24065
- Mileage 59,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the unparalleled elegance and performance of the 2024 BMW X6 xDrive40i Sports Activity Coupe, offered in a sophisticated color with an all-wheel-drive system that ensures remarkable handling across diverse terrains.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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Summit Ford
416-741-6221
2024 BMW X6