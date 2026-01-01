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<p>Experience the unparalleled elegance and performance of the 2024 BMW X6 xDrive40i Sports Activity Coupe, offered in a sophisticated color with an all-wheel-drive system that ensures remarkable handling across diverse terrains.<br /></p>

2024 BMW X6

59,605 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 BMW X6

xDrive40i

Watch This Vehicle
14229452

2024 BMW X6

xDrive40i

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
59,605KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UX33EX06R9T53941

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P24065
  • Mileage 59,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the unparalleled elegance and performance of the 2024 BMW X6 xDrive40i Sports Activity Coupe, offered in a sophisticated color with an all-wheel-drive system that ensures remarkable handling across diverse terrains.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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416-741-6221

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Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2024 BMW X6