2004 Freightliner MT55
20 1/5 FT StepVan
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
- Listing ID: 8839661
- Stock #: 2847
- VIN: 4UZAARBW34CM75682
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 367,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes certified with two years of Powertrain unlimited km warranty. 20 1/2 ft. Step van used for all kinds of commercial purposes such as: delivery, cleaning, mechanical and delivery. Our company customizes and builds food trucks. 68 Units available, sizes come in 10,12,14,14.5,16,17,17.5,18,20 and 22 ft. length: 20 1/2 ft, cargo width: 89 inches, Full size door, cargo height: 83 inches, GVWR: 23,000 lbs Front Axle: 8,000 lbs, Rear axle: 15.000 lbs, Tire Size:245/70/19.5 H, 5.9L Cummins Diesel Engine, 4 Speed Auto tranny. Financing and Trades are welcome. tax and licensing are extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
