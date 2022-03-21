Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Freightliner MT55

367,000 KM

Details Description

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2004 Freightliner MT55

2004 Freightliner MT55

20 1/5 FT StepVan

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Freightliner MT55

20 1/5 FT StepVan

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

  1. 8839661
  2. 8839661
  3. 8839661
  4. 8839661
  5. 8839661
  6. 8839661
  7. 8839661
  8. 8839661
  9. 8839661
  10. 8839661
  11. 8839661
  12. 8839661
  13. 8839661
  14. 8839661
  15. 8839661
  16. 8839661
  17. 8839661
  18. 8839661
  19. 8839661
  20. 8839661
  21. 8839661
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

367,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8839661
  • Stock #: 2847
  • VIN: 4UZAARBW34CM75682

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 367,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes certified with two years of Powertrain unlimited km warranty. 20 1/2 ft. Step van used for all kinds of commercial purposes such as: delivery, cleaning, mechanical and delivery. Our company customizes and builds food trucks. 68 Units available, sizes come in 10,12,14,14.5,16,17,17.5,18,20 and 22 ft. length: 20 1/2 ft, cargo width: 89 inches, Full size door, cargo height: 83 inches, GVWR: 23,000 lbs Front Axle: 8,000 lbs, Rear axle: 15.000 lbs, Tire Size:245/70/19.5 H, 5.9L Cummins Diesel Engine, 4 Speed Auto tranny. Financing and Trades are welcome. tax and licensing are extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

2004 Freightliner MT...
 367,000 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 2WD ...
 222,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Econoline ...
 279,000 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory