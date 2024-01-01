Menu
Clean car fax, AS IS, need to be towed, noon runner, thats why so cheap Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra.. GVWR : 17,000 Body Style GVWR : 17,000 LBs 4 Doors 6 CYLINDER Mercedes Benz DIESEL Automatic Transmission Alliston Rear Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color white Interior Color black Additional Vehicle Information Dually Dual Rear Wheels Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No High Value Options High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle. Equipment 2 PASSENGER AM/FM/CD CLOTH SEATS HARD TOP

2006 Freightliner MT

274,000 KM

Details Description

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

274,000KM
Used
VIN 4uzaapdh06cw76364

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 274,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean car fax, AS IS, need to be towed, noon runner, that's why so cheap Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra.. GVWR : 17,000 Body Style GVWR : 17,000 LBs

4 Doors
6 CYLINDER Mercedes Benz DIESEL
Automatic Transmission Alliston
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
black
Additional Vehicle Information
Dually Dual Rear Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No
High Value Options
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
CLOTH SEATS
HARD TOP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2006 Freightliner MT