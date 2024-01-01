$10,490+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline
E-250 Commercial
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 236,000 KM
Vehicle Description
INVERTER, Car Fax, CERTIFY & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER LOCKS
TRACTION CONTROL
ABS
AM/FM
POWER MIRRORS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER STEERING
AIR BAG
HARD TOP.
Japanese Sport Car
