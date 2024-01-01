Menu
INVERTER, Car Fax, CERTIFY & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

2013 Ford Econoline

236,000 KM

Details Description

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline

E-250 Commercial

2013 Ford Econoline

E-250 Commercial

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

236,000KM
Used
VIN 1ftne2el4dda57662

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INVERTER, Car Fax, CERTIFY & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..
E-250
5 Doors
5.4L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER LOCKS
TRACTION CONTROL
ABS
AM/FM
POWER MIRRORS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER STEERING
AIR BAG
HARD TOP.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2013 Ford Econoline