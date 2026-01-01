Menu
Account
Sign In
CLEAN Carfax, no accidents. New Exhaust done in 2024. Safety & Warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years! Full specs & features 2013 Ford Focus Trim SE Powertrain Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 2L 4cyl, Flex Fuel Odometer 174,XXX KM Exterior/interior colour Gray / Black Seats 5 Doors 4 VIN 1FADP3F22DL119508 Air Type: Air Conditioning Seat Covering Type: Cloth Adjustable Steering Wheel Cruise Control Power Steering Rear Defrost Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD Vocal Assist Telematics Power Windows Power Locks Power Mirrors Traction Control Heated Seats: Front Only Roof Type: Hard Top ABS Seat Type - Bucket Side Both Air Bags We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2013 Ford Focus

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,190

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Watch This Vehicle
13521047

2013 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

  1. 13521047
  2. 13521047
  3. 13521047
  4. 13521047
  5. 13521047
  6. 13521047
  7. 13521047
  8. 13521047
  9. 13521047
  10. 13521047
  11. 13521047
  12. 13521047
  13. 13521047
  14. 13521047
  15. 13521047
  16. 13521047
  17. 13521047
  18. 13521047
  19. 13521047
  20. 13521047
  21. 13521047
  22. 13521047
  23. 13521047
  24. 13521047
  25. 13521047
  26. 13521047
  27. 13521047
  28. 13521047
  29. 13521047
  30. 13521047
  31. 13521047
  32. 13521047
  33. 13521047
  34. 13521047
  35. 13521047
Contact Seller

$5,190

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,000KM
VIN 1FADP3F22DL119508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN Carfax, no accidents. New Exhaust done in 2024. Safety & Warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!

Full specs & features
2013 Ford Focus
Trim
SE
Powertrain
Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 2L 4cyl, Flex Fuel
Odometer
174,XXX KM
Exterior/interior colour
Gray / Black
Seats
5
Doors
4
VIN
1FADP3F22DL119508

Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD
Vocal Assist Telematics
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Hard Top
ABS
Seat Type - Bucket
Side Both Air Bags

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

Used 2019 Kia Soul EX AUTO for sale in Fenwick, ON
2019 Kia Soul EX AUTO 111,000 KM $9,190 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus Stow N Go for sale in Fenwick, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus Stow N Go 275,000 KM $6,790 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package for sale in Fenwick, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package 175,000 KM $7,790 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,190

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2013 Ford Focus