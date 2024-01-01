$12,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
AWD 5DR EX-L
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0299
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
car fax ,safety ,warranty, 2.4 L and 2 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
4WD 5DR
Doors
4
Engine
2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
4 Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
gray
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Active Parking Assist Yes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
heated seats - driver and passenger
satellite radio sirius
leather
sunroof/moonroof
navigation system
Equipment
4WD
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER LOCKS
REMOTE START
5 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
POWER MIRRORS
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
ABS
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER STEERING
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER WINDOWS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR BAG
POWER DRIVER SEAT
REAR DEFOGGER
TRACTION CONTROL
