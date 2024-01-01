$21,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Tesla Model S
4dr Sdn Performance
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MODEL S P85+, Certify, New Battery, no accident, , BATTERY JUST REBUIT & UPGRADE, CHARGR 374, 000 KM,
Introducing the 2014 Tesla Model S, complete with a CARFAX report, This electric sedan seamlessly merges innovation and style with its vibrant all- black exterior and Tan interior, sure to turn heads on the road. Experience the power and efficiency of electric driving with the Model MODEL S P85+, advanced technology and impressive performance. Step inside the spacious cabin, featuring premium materials and cutting-edge amenities like a large touchscreen display and autopilot capabilities. Safety is paramount with features such as collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking. Despite its eco-friendly profile, the Model S doesn't compromise on space, offering ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Customize your driving experience with adjustable settings and enjoy the iconic Tesla design and engineering excellence that define this remarkable vehicle.
Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
JAPANESE SPORT CAR has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
blue
Interior Color
gray
Engine Details Electric
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
Headlight Type HID (Xenon)
High Value Options
back-up camera
memory seat
hd radio
rain sensor front windshield
heated seats - driver and passenger
rear air conditioning
leather
xenon headlights
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
POWER LOCKS
ABS
POWER MIRRORS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER STEERING
AIR BAG
POWER WINDOWS
AIR CONDITIONING
REAR DEFOGGER
AM/FM
REMOTE START
BACK-UP CAMERA
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
CRUISE CONTROL
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
SPOILER
HARD TOP
TRACTION CONTROL
POWER DRIVER SEAT
Japanese Sport Car
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
416-823-8404