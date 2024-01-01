Menu
Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

Used
185,000KM
VIN 5yjsa1h11efp28654

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MODEL S P85+, Certify, New Battery, no accident, , BATTERY JUST REBUIT & UPGRADE, CHARGR 374, 000 KM,
Introducing the 2014 Tesla Model S, complete with a CARFAX report, This electric sedan seamlessly merges innovation and style with its vibrant all- black exterior and Tan interior, sure to turn heads on the road. Experience the power and efficiency of electric driving with the Model MODEL S P85+, advanced technology and impressive performance. Step inside the spacious cabin, featuring premium materials and cutting-edge amenities like a large touchscreen display and autopilot capabilities. Safety is paramount with features such as collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking. Despite its eco-friendly profile, the Model S doesn't compromise on space, offering ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Customize your driving experience with adjustable settings and enjoy the iconic Tesla design and engineering excellence that define this remarkable vehicle.

Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

JAPANESE SPORT CAR has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!


4 Doors
ELECTRIC
Automatic Transmission
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
blue
Interior Color
gray
Engine Details Electric
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
Headlight Type HID (Xenon)

High Value Options
back-up camera

memory seat

hd radio

rain sensor front windshield

heated seats - driver and passenger

rear air conditioning

leather

xenon headlights

Equipment
5 PASSENGER

POWER LOCKS

ABS

POWER MIRRORS

ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL

POWER STEERING

AIR BAG

POWER WINDOWS

AIR CONDITIONING

REAR DEFOGGER

AM/FM

REMOTE START

BACK-UP CAMERA

SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

CRUISE CONTROL

SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS

ELECTRIC MIRRORS

SPOILER

HARD TOP

TRACTION CONTROL

POWER DRIVER SEAT

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

