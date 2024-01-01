$5,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Econoline
E-450 Super Duty 176 DRW
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 319,000 KM
Vehicle Description
15 FT Q van, used for all kinds of commercial purposes such as: delivery, cleaning, mechanical and delivery. 30 Units available, sizes come in 8, 10, 12,14,14.5,16,17,17.5,18,20 and 22 ft.
length: 15 ft, cargo width: 90 inches, door width :85 inches, cargo height: 85 inches, door height: 78 inches, Wheel base: 176 inches ,
GVWR: 14,000 lbs, Front Axle: 4,600 lbs, Rear axle 9,600 lbs, Tire Size: 225/75R16E, 5.4L, rear roll up door, Financing and Trades are welcome.
Safety, tax and licensing is extra.
To Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Dually Dual Rear Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
2 PASSENGER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AIR CONDITIONING
CLOTH SEATS
ABS
AIR BAG
AM/FM
HARD TOP
POWER STEERING
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
