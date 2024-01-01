Menu
Account
Sign In
15 FT Q van, used for all kinds of commercial purposes such as: delivery, cleaning, mechanical and delivery. 30 Units available, sizes come in 8, 10, 12,14,14.5,16,17,17.5,18,20 and 22 ft. length: 15 ft, cargo width: 90 inches, door width :85 inches, cargo height: 85 inches, door height: 78 inches, Wheel base: 176 inches , GVWR: 14,000 lbs, Front Axle: 4,600 lbs, Rear axle 9,600 lbs, Tire Size: 225/75R16E, 5.4L, rear roll up door, Financing and Trades are welcome. Safety, tax and licensing is extra. To Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! E-450 SUPER DUTY 176" DRW 2 Doors 5.4L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Flex Fuel Automatic Transmission Rear Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Exterior Color white Interior Color gray Dually Dual Rear Wheels Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle. 2 PASSENGER ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL AIR CONDITIONING CLOTH SEATS ABS AIR BAG AM/FM HARD TOP POWER STEERING SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

2015 Ford Econoline

319,000 KM

Details Description

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Econoline

E-450 Super Duty 176 DRW

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Econoline

E-450 Super Duty 176 DRW

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

  1. 10941281
  2. 10941281
  3. 10941281
  4. 10941281
  5. 10941281
  6. 10941281
  7. 10941281
  8. 10941281
Contact Seller

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
319,000KM
Used
VIN 1FDWE4FL6FDA28435

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 319,000 KM

Vehicle Description

15 FT Q van, used for all kinds of commercial purposes such as: delivery, cleaning, mechanical and delivery. 30 Units available, sizes come in 8, 10, 12,14,14.5,16,17,17.5,18,20 and 22 ft.
length: 15 ft, cargo width: 90 inches, door width :85 inches, cargo height: 85 inches, door height: 78 inches, Wheel base: 176 inches ,
GVWR: 14,000 lbs, Front Axle: 4,600 lbs, Rear axle 9,600 lbs, Tire Size: 225/75R16E, 5.4L, rear roll up door, Financing and Trades are welcome.

Safety, tax and licensing is extra.

To Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!

E-450 SUPER DUTY 176" DRW
2 Doors
5.4L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Flex Fuel
Automatic Transmission
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Dually Dual Rear Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
2 PASSENGER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AIR CONDITIONING
CLOTH SEATS
ABS
AIR BAG
AM/FM
HARD TOP
POWER STEERING
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

Used 2013 Chevrolet Express 4500 WHEELCHAIR BUS for sale in Fenwick, ON
2013 Chevrolet Express 4500 WHEELCHAIR BUS 302,000 KM $6,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty 176 DRW for sale in Fenwick, ON
2015 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty 176 DRW 319,000 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Commercial for sale in Fenwick, ON
2014 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Commercial 219,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Econoline