$8,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Man GLS
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
$8,990
- Listing ID: 10258224
- Stock #: 0208
- VIN: KMHDH4AH7FU237832
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFY, 2 Years WARRANTY, 4 CYL, 2.0 L,
Newly arrived 2015 Car fax Repor, back-up camera
satellite radio sirius
heated seats - driver and passenger
sunroof/moonroof
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER LOCKS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
ABS
CLOTH SEATS
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CRUISE CONTROL
TRACTION CONTROL
AIR BAG
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
AIR CONDITIONING
FOG LIGHTS
POWER WINDOWS
AM/FM/CD
REAR DEFOGGER
OBD2 CODES
much more .......fully certified
Comes with safety and 2 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..
