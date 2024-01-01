Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
$8,490 + tax & licensing
250,000 KM

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

250,000 KM

Details Description

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
VIN 2c4rdgdg3gr160353

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. SUN ROOF, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! Body Style
5 Doors
3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
silver
Interior Color
black
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
3rd row seating
rear air conditioning
back-up camera
satellite radio sirius
heated seats - driver and passenger
wood trim
Equipment
7 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
FOG LIGHTS
POWER STEERING
ABS
BACK-UP CAMERA
HARD TOP
POWER WINDOWS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
REAR DEFOGGER
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER LOCKS
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SPOILER
TRACTION CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan