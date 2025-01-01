$11,490+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey
SXT AWD
2018 Dodge Journey
SXT AWD
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$11,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,967 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN Carfax, no accidents. 26 Service Records. Safety and warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!!
Vehicle Information
Body Style
AWD
Doors
4
Engine
3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
187967 KM
Exterior Color
silver
Interior Color
black
High Value Options
parking distance control (pdc)
drive train - all wheel
third seat
Equipment
7 PASSENGER
HARD TOP
ABS
KEYLESS GO
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER DRIVER SEAT
AIR BAG
POWER LOCKS
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER MIRRORS
AM/FM
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
CLOTH SEATS
REAR DEFOGGER
CRUISE CONTROL
REMOTE START
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
FOG LIGHTS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
FOG LIGHTS YES
TRACTION CONTROL
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one.
All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Japanese Sport Car
Email Japanese Sport Car
Japanese Sport Car
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-8404