CLEAN Carfax, no accidents. 26 Service Records. Safety and warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!! Vehicle Information Body Style AWD Doors 4 Engine 3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL Automatic Transmission Drivetrain All Wheel Drive Odometer Digits 187967 KM Exterior Color silver Interior Color black High Value Options parking distance control (pdc) drive train - all wheel third seat Equipment 7 PASSENGER HARD TOP ABS KEYLESS GO ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL POWER DRIVER SEAT AIR BAG POWER LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING POWER MIRRORS AM/FM POWER STEERING POWER WINDOWS CLOTH SEATS REAR DEFOGGER CRUISE CONTROL REMOTE START ELECTRIC MIRRORS ROOF LUGGAGE RACK FOG LIGHTS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS FOG LIGHTS YES TRACTION CONTROL We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2018 Dodge Journey

187,967 KM

Details Description Features

$11,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey

SXT AWD

12490320

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT AWD

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

CLEAN Carfax, no accidents. 26 Service Records. Safety and warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Color TV
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-823-8404

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2018 Dodge Journey