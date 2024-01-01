Menu
<p>Coming Soon! <br />Please call ahead for an appointment to confirm the truck is here. </p><p> </p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0

519-924-2601

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKRECXJG105578

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0

Coming Soon! 
Please call ahead for an appointment to confirm the truck is here. 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Bernard's Quality Cars

Bernard's Quality Cars

94 Sydenham St., RR #2, Flesherton, ON N0C 1E0
519-924-2601

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bernard's Quality Cars

519-924-2601

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500