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<p>Want a nice convertible for the summer, come and look at this one. Runs and looks great. Comes certified and with a 6 month/6,000 km Lubrico warranty for only $17,900. plus tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.    </p>

2004 Ford Thunderbird

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2004 Ford Thunderbird

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14438002

2004 Ford Thunderbird

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Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FAHP60A54Y108377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Want a nice convertible for the summer, come and look at this one. Runs and looks great. Comes certified and with a 6 month/6,000 km Lubrico warranty for only $17,900. plus tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
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905-892-2046

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$17,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2004 Ford Thunderbird