$17,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2004 Ford Thunderbird
Premium
2004 Ford Thunderbird
Premium
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
116,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FAHP60A54Y108377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Want a nice convertible for the summer, come and look at this one. Runs and looks great. Comes certified and with a 6 month/6,000 km Lubrico warranty for only $17,900. plus tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
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Call Dealer
905-892-XXXX(click to show)
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2004 Ford Thunderbird