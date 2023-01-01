$10,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
255,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9570229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an inexpensive Rav4 that looks and runs GREAT then come and look at this one. Has a power sunroof as well as all the standard options. Comes certified and with a 6 month/6,000 km Lubrico Warranty(more available) for only $10,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
