2012 Toyota RAV4

255,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

255,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9570229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an inexpensive Rav4 that looks and runs GREAT then come and look at this one. Has a power sunroof as well as all the standard options. Comes certified and with a 6 month/6,000 km Lubrico Warranty(more available) for only $10,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.  

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

