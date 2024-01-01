$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Toyota Camry Solara
SE CONVERTIBLE
2002 Toyota Camry Solara
SE CONVERTIBLE
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
178,215KM
Used
VIN 2T1FF28P32C885292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Convertible
- Stock # P283T270
- Mileage 178,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a cheap summer toy? Check out this as traded special. Leather, automatic, cruise control. The back window has separated from the top will need to be fixed. Top works! Prices to sell.
