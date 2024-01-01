$17,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT MUST SEE
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT MUST SEE
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
48,658KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C4PDCCGXFT685794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,658 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Looking for an exceptional ride that feels brand new? Look no further than our stunning 2015 Dodge Journey! With only 49,000km on the odometer, this beauty is practically just out of the showroom.
This Journey boasts an interior that's truly in mint condition, ensuring every drive feels like luxury. Plus, with features like a DVD entertainment system, remote start, and heated seats, you'll be riding in style and comfort wherever you go.
But don't just take our word for it; come by Easton Auto Sales today to experience it for yourself. Located just moments off the 401 in Gananoque, we're conveniently accessible from Kingston and Brockville.
Rest assured knowing we're OMVIC certified and proud members of UCDA. Got a trade-in? We want it! Let's make your dream of owning this Dodge Journey a reality. Visit us today at Easton Auto Sales or call us at 613-561-5172 to schedule your exclusive test drive.
This Journey boasts an interior that's truly in mint condition, ensuring every drive feels like luxury. Plus, with features like a DVD entertainment system, remote start, and heated seats, you'll be riding in style and comfort wherever you go.
But don't just take our word for it; come by Easton Auto Sales today to experience it for yourself. Located just moments off the 401 in Gananoque, we're conveniently accessible from Kingston and Brockville.
Rest assured knowing we're OMVIC certified and proud members of UCDA. Got a trade-in? We want it! Let's make your dream of owning this Dodge Journey a reality. Visit us today at Easton Auto Sales or call us at 613-561-5172 to schedule your exclusive test drive.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2021 Kia Sedona SX 130,500 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD 177,850 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Outback Convenience 115,001 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2015 Dodge Journey