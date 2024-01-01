Menu
Looking for an exceptional ride that feels brand new? Look no further than our stunning 2015 Dodge Journey! With only 49,000km on the odometer, this beauty is practically just out of the showroom.

This Journey boasts an interior thats truly in mint condition, ensuring every drive feels like luxury. Plus, with features like a DVD entertainment system, remote start, and heated seats, youll be riding in style and comfort wherever you go.

But dont just take our word for it; come by Easton Auto Sales today to experience it for yourself. Located just moments off the 401 in Gananoque, were conveniently accessible from Kingston and Brockville.

Rest assured knowing were OMVIC certified and proud members of UCDA. Got a trade-in? We want it! Lets make your dream of owning this Dodge Journey a reality. Visit us today at Easton Auto Sales or call us at 613-561-5172 to schedule your exclusive test drive.

2015 Dodge Journey

48,658 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_NoBadges

48,658KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCCGXFT685794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an exceptional ride that feels brand new? Look no further than our stunning 2015 Dodge Journey! With only 49,000km on the odometer, this beauty is practically just out of the showroom.

This Journey boasts an interior that's truly in mint condition, ensuring every drive feels like luxury. Plus, with features like a DVD entertainment system, remote start, and heated seats, you'll be riding in style and comfort wherever you go.

But don't just take our word for it; come by Easton Auto Sales today to experience it for yourself. Located just moments off the 401 in Gananoque, we're conveniently accessible from Kingston and Brockville.

Rest assured knowing we're OMVIC certified and proud members of UCDA. Got a trade-in? We want it! Let's make your dream of owning this Dodge Journey a reality. Visit us today at Easton Auto Sales or call us at 613-561-5172 to schedule your exclusive test drive.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

