2017 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
159,142KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2MH0HN182668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Mileage 159,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Heres a very nice local vehicle! This top of the line Murano is a beauty. Enjoy all the bells and whistles that the Platinum has to offer including a heated steering wheel, heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation and much more! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. minutes from Brockville and Kingston. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
Easton Auto Sales INC
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
613-561-5172
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Nissan Murano