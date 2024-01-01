2017 Nissan Murano

Menu
Heres a very nice local vehicle! This top of the line Murano is a beauty. Enjoy all the bells and whistles that the Platinum has to offer including a heated steering wheel, heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation and much more! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. minutes from Brockville and Kingston. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!

Easton Auto Sales INC

OMVIC Certified and UCDA member

613-561-5172

159,142 KM

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

VIN 5N1AZ2MH0HN182668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Mileage 159,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Heres a very nice local vehicle! This top of the line Murano is a beauty. Enjoy all the bells and whistles that the Platinum has to offer including a heated steering wheel, heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation and much more! Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. minutes from Brockville and Kingston. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
Easton Auto Sales INC
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

