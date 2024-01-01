$29,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab PRO-4X 4WD Winter tires included
2018 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab PRO-4X 4WD Winter tires included
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
95,597KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N6AD0EV2JN743306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P242
- Mileage 95,597 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Local trade! Crew Cab 4X4. Leather, sunroof, navigation, Auto, 6 cyl, tonneau cover, spray in box liner. Includes a set of snow and all season tires. If you are looking for a hard to find small truck call us today and schedule a test drive. We are located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member.
EASTON AUTO SALES
613-561-5172
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member.
EASTON AUTO SALES
613-561-5172
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux 4WD Leather 68,927 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge ST AWD 47,005 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX 54,879 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2018 Nissan Frontier