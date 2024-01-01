Menu
<div>Local trade! Crew Cab 4X4. Leather, sunroof, navigation, Auto, 6 cyl, tonneau cover, spray in box liner. Includes a set of snow and all season tires. If you are looking for a hard to find small truck call us today and schedule a test drive. We are located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!</div><br /><div>OMVIC Certified and UCDA member.</div><br /><div>EASTON AUTO SALES</div><br /><div>613-561-5172</div>

2018 Nissan Frontier

95,597 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,597KM
Used
VIN 1N6AD0EV2JN743306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P242
  • Mileage 95,597 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade! Crew Cab 4X4. Leather, sunroof, navigation, Auto, 6 cyl, tonneau cover, spray in box liner. Includes a set of snow and all season tires. If you are looking for a hard to find small truck call us today and schedule a test drive. We are located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member.
EASTON AUTO SALES
613-561-5172

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

