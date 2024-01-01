Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and technology in this stunning 2021 Buick Encore GX AWD Preferred with the sought-after ST package. Boasting a mere 40,000km on the odometer, this SUV is primed for your next adventure. Start your journey effortlessly with the remote start feature, ensuring comfort in any weather. Stay connected on the go with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while enjoying the convenience of heated seats for those chilly days. Bluetooth connectivity keeps you hands-free and focused while driving. Dressed in a striking Chili Red Metallic finish, this Buick Encore GX is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Visit Easton Auto Sales, conveniently located just moments off the 401 in Gananoque, with quick access from Kingston and Brockville. Our dealership is OMVIC certified and a proud member of UCDA, offering peace of mind with your purchase. Trade-ins are welcome, so bring your old vehicle and drive away in style with this Buick Encore GX. Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and experience luxury on the road like never before.

2021 Buick Encore

40,499 KM

Details Description Features

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

40,499KM
Used
VIN KL4MMCSL4MB040424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chili Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P285
  • Mileage 40,499 KM

Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and technology in this stunning 2021 Buick Encore GX AWD Preferred with the sought-after ST package. Boasting a mere 40,000km on the odometer, this SUV is primed for your next adventure. Start your journey effortlessly with the remote start feature, ensuring comfort in any weather. Stay connected on the go with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while enjoying the convenience of heated seats for those chilly days. Bluetooth connectivity keeps you hands-free and focused while driving. Dressed in a striking Chili Red Metallic finish, this Buick Encore GX is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Visit Easton Auto Sales, conveniently located just moments off the 401 in Gananoque, with quick access from Kingston and Brockville. Our dealership is OMVIC certified and a proud member of UCDA, offering peace of mind with your purchase. Trade-ins are welcome, so bring your old vehicle and drive away in style with this Buick Encore GX. Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and experience luxury on the road like never before.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

