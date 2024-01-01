$26,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Buick Encore
GX Preferred AWD ST
2021 Buick Encore
GX Preferred AWD ST
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
40,499KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4MMCSL4MB040424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chili Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P285
- Mileage 40,499 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and technology in this stunning 2021 Buick Encore GX AWD Preferred with the sought-after ST package. Boasting a mere 40,000km on the odometer, this SUV is primed for your next adventure. Start your journey effortlessly with the remote start feature, ensuring comfort in any weather. Stay connected on the go with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while enjoying the convenience of heated seats for those chilly days. Bluetooth connectivity keeps you hands-free and focused while driving. Dressed in a striking Chili Red Metallic finish, this Buick Encore GX is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Visit Easton Auto Sales, conveniently located just moments off the 401 in Gananoque, with quick access from Kingston and Brockville. Our dealership is OMVIC certified and a proud member of UCDA, offering peace of mind with your purchase. Trade-ins are welcome, so bring your old vehicle and drive away in style with this Buick Encore GX. Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and experience luxury on the road like never before.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2020 Kia Sportage SX AWD 44,515 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD ST 40,499 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Canyon SLE Crew Cab 4WD All Terrain 95,814 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2021 Buick Encore