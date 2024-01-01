2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Wow! What a sweet looking truck! The Silverado RST is a real head turner. This local owner one truck is equipped with leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, forward collision alert and much more! Tonneau cover included. Call us today to schedule a test drive! WE NEED YOUR TRADE!! Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 

OMVIC Certified and UCDA member. 

EASTON AUTO SALES INC
613-561-5172

7,000 KM

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

VIN 1GCUDEED5PZ168138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! What a sweet looking truck! The Silverado RST is a real head turner. This local owner one truck is equipped with leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, forward collision alert and much more! Tonneau cover included. Call us today to schedule a test drive! WE NEED YOUR TRADE!! Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member.
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

