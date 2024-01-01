$68,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST Crew Cab 4WD Leather
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$68,900
+ taxes & licensing
7,000KM
Used
VIN 1GCUDEED5PZ168138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! What a sweet looking truck! The Silverado RST is a real head turner. This local owner one truck is equipped with leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, forward collision alert and much more! Tonneau cover included. Call us today to schedule a test drive! WE NEED YOUR TRADE!! Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
