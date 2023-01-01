$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback
Location
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5
92,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10000766
- Stock #: 19-17896GT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
2 Speed Automatic/CVT
Georgetown Toyota
312 Guelph St, Georgetown, ON L7G 4B5