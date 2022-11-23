$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bulldog Motors
519-777-2625
2007 Kia Sedona
2007 Kia Sedona
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
133,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9416668
- Stock #: 5429
- VIN: KNDMB233276185429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bulldog Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0