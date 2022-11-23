Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Kia Sedona

133,000 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
2007 Kia Sedona

2007 Kia Sedona

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Kia Sedona

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9416668
  • Stock #: 5429
  • VIN: KNDMB233276185429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bulldog Motors

2007 Kia Sedona
133,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Transit Co...
 87,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 31,000 KM
$36,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

Call Dealer

519-777-XXXX

(click to show)

519-777-2625

Alternate Numbers
519-287-2978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory