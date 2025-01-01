$24,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.3L AMG
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.3L AMG
Location
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,199KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF77X89F345835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,199 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Riod Auto
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 62,106 KM SOLD
2017 Infiniti QX60 148,324 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Premium 108,417 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Email Riod Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Riod Auto
613-606-7665
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class