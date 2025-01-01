Menu
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Gloucester, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

178,931 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

12380424

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3

613-606-7665

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,931KM
VIN JM1BL1H54A1118747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,931 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Riod Auto

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-XXXX

613-606-7665

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riod Auto

613-606-7665

2010 Mazda MAZDA3