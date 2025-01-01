$5,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
613-606-7665
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,931KM
VIN JM1BL1H54A1118747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,931 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Riod Auto
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 178,931 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X1 28i 139,971 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN CREW CAB 266,241 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Email Riod Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riod Auto
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-606-XXXX(click to show)
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Riod Auto
613-606-7665
2010 Mazda MAZDA3