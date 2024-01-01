Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2010 Toyota Prius Hybrid with Solar Panels Roof, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine with automatic transmission. Light grey cloth seats. Dual front impact airbags, dual side curtain airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, backup camera. Bluetooth, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>298K km Asking $6,995. <strong>Rebuilt Title</strong></span></p>

2010 Toyota Prius

298,066 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Prius

Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Prius

Hybrid

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

  1. 1715192833
  2. 1715192835
  3. 1715192838
  4. 1715192841
  5. 1715192844
  6. 1715192848
  7. 1715192851
  8. 1715192854
  9. 1715192856
  10. 1715192858
  11. 1715192861
  12. 1715192864
  13. 1715192866
  14. 1715192870
  15. 1715192872
  16. 1715192875
  17. 1715192877
  18. 1715192880
  19. 1715192883
  20. 1715192886
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
298,066KM
Used
VIN JTDKN3DU8A0031331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 298,066 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Prius Hybrid with Solar Panels Roof, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine with automatic transmission. Light grey cloth seats. Dual front impact airbags, dual side curtain airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, backup camera. Bluetooth, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA.  298K km Asking $6,995. Rebuilt Title

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice 417

Used 2015 Kia Optima LX for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Kia Optima LX 159,155 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 1995 Ford Mustang Convertible for sale in Gloucester, ON
1995 Ford Mustang Convertible 131,966 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class RWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class RWD 157,211 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Call Dealer

613-425-XXXX

(click to show)

613-425-2225

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Prius