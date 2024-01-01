$6,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Prius
Hybrid
2010 Toyota Prius
Hybrid
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
298,066KM
Used
VIN JTDKN3DU8A0031331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 298,066 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Toyota Prius Hybrid with Solar Panels Roof, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine with automatic transmission. Light grey cloth seats. Dual front impact airbags, dual side curtain airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock, backup camera. Bluetooth, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA. 298K km Asking $6,995. Rebuilt Title
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
2010 Toyota Prius