2011 Mini Cooper Hardtop, 4cyl and 1.6 L. Black leather heated seats, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD, and alloy rims. 140K km, asking $7,995.

2011 MINI Cooper

140,435 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 MINI Cooper

FWD

2011 MINI Cooper

FWD

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,435KM
Used
VIN WMWSU3C51BT093972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 140,435 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mini Cooper Hardtop, 4cyl and 1.6 L. Black leather heated seats, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD, and alloy rims. 140K km, asking $7,995. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-XXXX

613-425-2225

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

2011 MINI Cooper