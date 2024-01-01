$7,995+ tax & licensing
2011 MINI Cooper
FWD
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
140,435KM
Used
VIN WMWSU3C51BT093972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 140,435 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mini Cooper Hardtop, 4cyl and 1.6 L. Black leather heated seats, power door locks, power window and power mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM CD, and alloy rims. 140K km, asking $7,995.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto Choice 417
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
