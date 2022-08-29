Menu
2012 Hyundai Sonata

142,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2012 Hyundai Sonata

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited W/Navi

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited W/Navi

Location

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9310366
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC9CH320325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 FINANCING All TYPES OF CREDIT- Safety Included- 143,000 km- 2.4 L 4 Cylinder- Navigation- Backup Camera-Leather Seats-Push Start- Heated Seats- Heated Steering wheel- Dual climate control- Alloy Wheels- Air conditioning- Power Windows- Power Brakes- Power Locks- Cruise Control- Keyless Entry- BluetoothFinancing Available for All Types of Credit - 100% Approval- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- New ComersExtended warranty availablePrice : $ 10,999 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6Call613-240-3316

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

