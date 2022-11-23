Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Sorento

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,599

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,599

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9347506
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA25CG196958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

- Financing Available for All types of Credit

- Safety Included 

- 118,000km 

- Automatic 

- AWD 

- 3.5L V6 

- Push start button 

- Heated Seats

- Power windows 

- Air conditioning 

- Cruise Control

- Bluetooth 

 

Financing Available - 100% Approval 

 

- Good Credit

- Bad Credit

- New Credit

- Newcomers welcome 

 

Extended warranty available 

 

Price : $11,599  + HST & Licensing

 

Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa

4603 Bank Street 

Ottawa Ontario 

K1T 3W6

 

Call 

613-240-3316 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

2018 Toyota C-HR XLE
 169,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento AWD...
 118,000 KM
$11,599 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 146,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory