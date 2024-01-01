$12,495+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Venza
Limited Edition - Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB3CU068859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- Safety Included- Clean - No Accidents- 149,000km- AWD- Navigation- Leather Seats- Alloy wheels- Sunroof- Automatic transmission- Backup Camera- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Adaptive Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterFinancing Available - 100% ApprovalsTo Apply click on the linkhttps://ehabsauto.ca/financing/- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- Newcomers- Work PermitsExtended warranty availablePrice : $ 12,495 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6(613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
