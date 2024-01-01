Menu
- Safety Included
- Clean - No Accidents
- 149,000km
- AWD
- Navigation
- Leather Seats
- Alloy wheels
- Sunroof
- Automatic transmission
- Backup Camera
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Rear Defroster
Financing Available - 100% Approvals
To Apply click on the link
https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/
- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers
- Work Permits
Extended warranty available
Price : $ 12,495 + HST & Licensing
Ehab's Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa Ontario
K1T 3W6
(613) 240-3316⁩

2012 Toyota Venza

149,000 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Limited Edition - Certified

Limited Edition - Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB3CU068859

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 - Safety Included- Clean - No Accidents- 149,000km- AWD- Navigation- Leather Seats- Alloy wheels- Sunroof- Automatic transmission- Backup Camera- Heated Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Adaptive Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterFinancing Available - 100% ApprovalsTo Apply click on the linkhttps://ehabsauto.ca/financing/- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- Newcomers- Work PermitsExtended warranty availablePrice : $ 12,495 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6(613) 240-3316⁩

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

