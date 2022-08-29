Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

145,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Safety Certified

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Safety Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9285079
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SH8D7319724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 - Financing Available- Any Credit- Safety Included- 145,000 km- Automatic Transmission- 1.8L 4 Cylinder- Power Windows- Power Doors- Air conditioningFinance for ALL types of Credit - 100% Approval- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New to Credit- NewcomersExtended warranty availablePrice : $8,999 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6Call( 613) 240-3316⁩

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

