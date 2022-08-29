$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
Safety Certified
Location
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9285079
- VIN: 1G1PL5SH8D7319724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6