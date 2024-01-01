Menu
<p><span style=color: #e4e6eb; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #242526;>- No Accidents - Carfax Include - Safety Certificate Included - Financing Available - Fully Loaded - 2.4 L 4 cylinder - 134,000 km - Leather Seats - AWD - Backup Camera - Sunroof - Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Keyless Entry - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit Price : $ 14,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6</span></p>

2013 Honda CR-V

134,000 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

AWD 5DR EX-L

2013 Honda CR-V

AWD 5DR EX-L

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H73DH102759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- No Accidents - Carfax Include - Safety Certificate Included - Financing Available - Fully Loaded - 2.4 L 4 cylinder - 134,000 km - Leather Seats - AWD - Backup Camera - Sunroof - Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Keyless Entry - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit Price : $ 14,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2013 Honda CR-V