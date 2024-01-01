$14,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V
AWD 5DR EX-L
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- No Accidents - Carfax Include - Safety Certificate Included - Financing Available - Fully Loaded - 2.4 L 4 cylinder - 134,000 km - Leather Seats - AWD - Backup Camera - Sunroof - Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Rear Defroster - Keyless Entry - Bluetooth Extended Warranty Available We offer financing through Major Banks and Private Lenders. Guaranteed loans for Good, Bad, and No Credit Price : $ 14,495 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6
+ taxes & licensing
