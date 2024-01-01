2013 Subaru WRX

Menu
<p style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;>2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Hatchback, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine. Manual transmission with 5 speed and AWD. Power door locks, power window and mirrors, multi function steering wheel with phone connectivity and cruise control, heated front seats, tinted windows and sunroof. 243k km, certified vehicle and comes with safety. Asking price $13,995. </p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JF1GR7E64DG206323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

