$13,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru WRX
AWD
2013 Subaru WRX
AWD
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 243,858 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Hatchback, 4 cylinder 2.5L engine. Manual transmission with 5 speed and AWD. Power door locks, power window and mirrors, multi function steering wheel with phone connectivity and cruise control, heated front seats, tinted windows and sunroof. 243k km, certified vehicle and comes with safety. Asking price $13,995.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
Email Auto Choice 417
Auto Choice 417
Call Dealer
613-425-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-425-2225