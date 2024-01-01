$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford Explorer
AWD - 7 Seats Certified
2014 Ford Explorer
AWD - 7 Seats Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D81EGA14997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit100% Approvals- Safety Included- Clean - No Accidents- 126,000 km- 3rd Row seating - 7 seats- Alloy wheels- Automatic transmission- Heated Seats- Power Seats- Power windows- Air conditioning- Cruise Control- Rear DefrosterFinancing Available - 100% ApprovalsTo Apply click on the linkhttps://ehabsauto.ca/financing/- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- Newcomers- Work PermitsExtended warranty availablePrice : $ 12,995 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa , ON(613)240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Ehab's Auto
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Call Dealer
613-240-XXXX(click to show)
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2014 Ford Explorer